UCL FINAL 2023: Key Players
30 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Erling Haaland has been in stupendous form and is currently the top goal-scorer in the world of the ongoing season.
Kevin de Bruyne has always been one of the best midfielders in the world and is currently in great form.
World Cup winner with Argentina, Julian Alvarez has lit up the Premier League and is currently the second highest goal-scorer of the ongoing season for City.
Jack Grealish has been a key figure for City in the 2022-23 season.
The pillar of Manchester City's defence, John Stones is in fine form this season and will be a key figure in the final.
World Cup winner with Argentina, Lautaro Martinez is currently one of the fiercest strikers in Europe.
Romelu Lukaku after a disastrous start to the season have regained his form and will be looking to end the season on a high.
Edin Dzeko has been the second best striker for Inter this season and he is still going strong at the age of 37.
Nicolo Barella has been Inter's best midfielder so far this season.
Marcelo Brozovic's experience is always a big asset for Inter.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Indian Singers Who Were Murdered