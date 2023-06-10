Manchester City vs Inter Milan- Road To UCL Final | PICS
10 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Manchester City were grouped with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen and Sevilla in Group G. City topped the group with 14 points.
City defeated RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
In the quarters, City got the better of Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate.
In the semis, Pep Guardiola's men trounced defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.
This will be Manchester City's second UCL Final after narrowly losing to Chelsea in the 2021 Final.
Inter Milan were grouped with Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Inter came second in the group with 10 points.
Inter defeated Porto 1-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
In the quarters, Inter got the better of Benfica 5-3 on aggregate.
In the semis, Simone Inzaghi's men defeated their arch-rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate.
This will be Inter Milan's 6th UCL Final. The Italian giants have won the UCL on 3 different occasions.
