Cheteshwar Pujara shares a very close bond with her daughter Aditi.
Gracia's bond with daddy Suresh Raina is also unbreakable.
This photo is enough to explain Ajinkya Rahane's relationship with his daughter Aarya.
The former India opener Gautam Gambhir also loves his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza Gambhir very much as he is often seen playing with them.
Harbhajan Singh is also often seen chilling with her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.
Ashish Nehra also loves his daughter Ariana Nehra more than anything.
Sourav Ganguly and Sana Ganguly also share a very close bond and this photo is proof.
Everyone knows how Virat Kohli is possesive about his daughter Vamika the former India captain often seen spending his free time with his daughter.
Sachin Tendulkar also loves her daughter very much as he often seen travelling with Sara in various events.
Ziva Dhoni is Captain Cool's biggest supporter and Dhoni also spotted so many times playing with her daughter.
Rohit Sharma and Samaira Sharma share a very good bond as we often see daughter Samaira on the ground to support daddy Rohit.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Teams participating in Champions Trophy 2025