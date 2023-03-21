Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016 IPL is the most by any player in a single edition of the tournament.
20 Mar, 2023
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record of longest winning streak of 10 games. They achieved the feat twice in 2014 and 2015.
20 Mar, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell holds the unique record of taking four wickets in an over in IPL history. It came against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Russell finished with 4/5.
20 Mar, 2023
Chris Gayle's 175* is the highest individual score in IPL history. He achieved the feat against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
20 Mar, 2023
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph holds the best bowling figures in IPL. His 6/12 came against SRH in 2019.
20 Mar, 2023
Amit Mishra has taken three IPL hattricks - most by any player in the history of the tournament. Mishra took hattricks in 2008, 2011 and 2013 editions.
20 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring 300-plus runs for 13 consecutive seasons in IPL.
20 Mar, 2023
Chennai Super Kings have played most number of IPL finals (9), all under MS Dhoni. CSK won the title four times.
20 Mar, 2023
