Unknown Fact About Australian Cricketer Ellyse Perry

31 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

Perry is the youngest Australian cricketer to make International debut (16 years)

She is the only the Australian to play both Cricket and Football World Cups

She Became the first woman in 117 years to take 2 wickets in 4 overs in Sydney Grade Cricket in 2010

Perry loves to play guitar and piano

Ellyse played the Women's Cricket World Cup 2013 final with a painful ankle injury an helped her team win the trophy.

Perry has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KL Rahul Education Qualification

 Find Out More