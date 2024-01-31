Unknown Fact About Australian Cricketer Ellyse Perry
Perry is the youngest Australian cricketer to make International debut (16 years)
She is the only the Australian to play both Cricket and Football World Cups
She Became the first woman in 117 years to take 2 wickets in 4 overs in Sydney Grade Cricket in 2010
Perry loves to play guitar and piano
Ellyse played the Women's Cricket World Cup 2013 final with a painful ankle injury an helped her team win the trophy.
Perry has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales
