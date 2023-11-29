Unknown Facts About CM Punk

29 Nov, 2023

Nikhil

CM Punk's full form is 'Chick-Magnet' Punk.

CM Punk has even fought in TNA.

Punk made an appearance as a gangster in John Cena's WrestleMania 22 entrance.

CM Punk has dated Lita, Beth Phoenix and Maria Kanellis in the past.

CM Punk follows Straight Edge Lifestyle and stays away from Alcohol and Drugs.

CM Punk only eats sea food when it comes to non-veg.

CM Punk made his much-awaited WWE return during Survivor Series 2023.

