Unknown Facts And Top Knocks Of Ab de Villiers
47*(17) versus Deccan Chargers in 2012
133*(59) versus Mumbai Indians in 2015
129* (52) versus Gujarat Lions in 2016
79* (47) versus Gujarat Lions in 2016
89* (41) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014
AB de Villiers wasn't just a cricketing prodigy, but also a musician. He has his own band in South Africa called "The Cowboys," where he showcases his singing and guitar skills.
Not just cricket, AB excelled in hockey, swimming, and rugby too. He even held six South African school swimming records and was shortlisted for the national hockey team.
While his batting might be explosive, his love life is quite romantic. He proposed to his wife Danielle at the Taj Mahal, a symbol of love.
