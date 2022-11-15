With more than 100 caps to his name, Fernando Muslera has been a stalwart under the bar for Uruguay. He played in 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.
Widely considered as one of the best strikers of his generation, Edinson Cavani is known for his intelligent movement off the ball, clinical finishing, and heading ability.
Diego Godin has played a record 159 games for his country and has been the Uruguay captain for the last eight years.
Martin Caceres has been representing Uruguay since the age of 20 and played in four World Cups so far.
Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay international Luis Suarez is regarded as one of the best players of his generation.
