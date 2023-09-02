Viral: David Miller Proposes To Camilla Harris | In Pics
South African cricketer David Miller announced his engagement on August 31 on Instagram.
The star player of Gujarat Titans posted heart warming moments from his engagement with Camilla Harris at Mpala Jena.
Camilla Harris is also an athlete as she is a Polo player.
Camilla Harris and David Miller have been seen together for quite some time. There were teasers regarding their wedding preparations.
According to her Instagram profile, Harris identifies herself as an entrepreneur and has amassed over 13,000 followers on the platform.
In 2019, Harris went on a tour of Australia for the Polocrosse World Cup. The tournament was won by the host country, Australia. During her trip, she posted pictures from her Australian adventure on Instagram.
In Australia, she had a fantastic experience with her fellow team members. It's worth noting that South Africa's David Miller also participated in the Cricket World Cup during that same year.
During IPL 2023, Harris went to India to support her partner David Miller, who played for the Gujarat Titans. She was seen with the Titan FAM group.
It was a joyous moment for David Miller and Camilla Harris fans to know they'll be getting married soon.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Last 5 ODIs Between India And Pakistan