Virat Kohli Across All Formats In 2023
06 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's take a look at Virat Kohli's performance across all three formats in 2023.
Kohli is currently the leading run-getter for the Indian side in the longest format.
Kohli has amassed 557 runs in 10 innings with an average of 55.7, including two centuries to his name.
The 35-year-old Kohli has an outstanding record in the 50-over format he played this year.
Kohli smashed 1377 runs in 24 innings with a stunning average of 72.47, including 6 tons.
In T20I, the right-handed batter was in great touch in IPL 2023 for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In 14 innings, Kohli scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25, including two hundreds to his name.
