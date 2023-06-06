Virat Kohli's Alibaug Villa Tour | Pics
06 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Kohli's luxurious Villa is designed by Sussanne Khan and a Cape Town-based architectural firm.
The four-bedroom villa is part of a project by Avas Wellness, a luxury wellness company founded by hospitality businessman Aditya Kilachand.
The villa is priced between 10.5 cr to 13 cr.
The size of the land is around about 3350 square feet and an amount of 19.24 crore has been spent on the property.
Along with four bedrooms and a private pool, the villa has two covered car garages.
There are four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace and outdoor dining.
The villa has ample outdoor space and staff quarters.
Kohli paid a stamp duty of ₹36 lakh for the transaction.
The Villa is situated in Alibaug's Awas Village, just 10 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty.
