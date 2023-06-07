Virat Kohli And List Of Indians In Bear Grylls's Man Vs Wild
07 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli will become the first Indian athlete to feature in famous Man vs Wild adventure show by Bear Grylls if the star Indian cricketer accepts the offer.
Apart from Virat Kohli, the producers of Man vs Wild have also approached leading bollywood acctress Priyanka Chopra for the famous adventure show.
Besides Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, Bear Grylls has also shot several series of escapades with top Indian celebrities before.
The 49-year-old British citizen had shot a series of Man vs Wild with Indian PM Narendra Modi in 2021.
Bear Grylls had also hosted Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in his Man vs Wild show.
South Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth had also shot a series with Bear Grylls in his adventure-based show.
Virat Kohli is currently playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval.
