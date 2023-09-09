Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Stats In Asia Cup ODIs
Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup has played 21 Innings.
Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 745 runs in the Asia Cup ODIs.
The Hitman has an average of 46.56 with a strike rate of 84.94
Rohit Sharma has got 6 fifties and 1 century in Asia Cup till now.
Virat Kohli has played only 10 Innings so far in Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli has scored a total of 613 runs in the Asia Cup ODIs.
The King has an average of 61.30 with a strike rate of 97.14
Virat Kohli has got 1 fifties and 3 centuries in Asia Cup till now.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Formula1 Races Schedule 2023- In Pics