Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at a Kirtan by Krishna Das, an American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs.
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some quality spiritual time in London.
Virat and Anushka attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year as well.
On the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval
Virat and Anushka often spotted in religious places.
Earlier both were spotted in Mathura.
The couple also visited 'Neem Karoli Baba' in Uttrakhand.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: All You Need To Know About England's Bazball Concept