Virat Kohli At 500 Not Out - 5 Interesting Facts
20 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to play 500 international games. Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538) and Rahul Dravid (509) are ahead of him.
Virat Kohli has hit 16 of his 75 international hundreds against Australia - eight each in Tests and ODIs. He averages over 50 with more than 5000 runs in 93 games against them.
Can you imagine Shoaib Akhtar didn't bowl to Virat Kohli? The duo played a single ODI against each other - in 2010 Asia Cup - but Kohli didn't face Akhtar.
Virat Kohli’s tally of 25,461 runs is the highest for any player going into their 500th match. Behind him are Ricky Ponting (24,991), Sachin Tendulkar (24,839) and Jaques Kallis (24,793).
Virat Kohli got a wicket before bowling a legitimate delivery when he had England's Kevin Pietersen stumped off a wide to start his first-ever over in T20Is.
In 15 international innings, Virat Kohli has three Test and two ODI tons in Adelaide. He has scored 4 each in Visakhapatnam (12 innings), Nagpur (13), and Mirpur (27).
Virat Kohli is currently playing for India in the second Test against West Indies.
