Virat Kohli's Average In Last Three Test Series In South Africa
23 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has played three test series in South Africa. Let's have a look at his average on South African soil.
In his 2013 tour, Virat Kohli had an average of 68.
The 35-year-old batter on his 2018 tour had an outstanding average of 47.66.
Kohli played his third series in 2022, where he had an average of 40.25.
Indian batter Virat Kohli has played seven test matches on South African soil till now.
The Indian batter has amassed 719 runs with an outstanding average of 51.35.
Team India will play their first test match against South Africa on December 26 at Centurion.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Teams With Most ODI Centuries In Single Calendar Year