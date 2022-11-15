Kohli got the super-luxurious Bentley Flying Spur to his garage in 2019. This car is a paradise for any car enthusiast and costs around ₹3.74 – ₹3.97 Crore
15 Nov, 2022
Virat Kohli purchased a Bentley Continental GT in 2018 which costs close to ₹3.8 crore. The Bentley reportedly remains parked in Delhi
15 Nov, 2022
The fastest car in the Virat Kohli’s exotic collection. This supercar costs Rs 2.97 crores apiece and comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine.
15 Nov, 2022
Kohli’s car collection includes the Ingostadt-based manufacturer’s flagship limo, the A8L W12 Quattro. The powerful limo has a sticker price of Rs 1.98 Crore.
15 Nov, 2022
This highly luxurious SUV costs Rs 2.08 crore and above. This is one of the Virat's favorite vehicle
15 Nov, 2022
