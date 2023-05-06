DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For
06 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
The Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell battle could be a potential game-changer. The Delhi Capitals spinner has dismissed Maxwell four times in IPL history.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has led from the front. Although his strike rate is one area talked about in IPL 2023, the Australian is crucial at the top of the order.
RCB have orange Cap holder and captain Faf du Plessis (466 runs) leading from the front.
Axar Patel has been the only cosnistent performer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 and the team will heavily depend on the allrounder against RCB.
Mohammed Siraj has struck eight times in powerplay in IPL 2023 and boasts of an economy of just 5.4 in the first-six.
Virat Kohli needs 12 runs to become the first batter to aggregate 7000 runs in IPL, and 25 to complete a 1000 against Delhi Capitals.
RCB are fifth in IPL 2023 points table while Delhi Capitals remain at the bottom with just three wins.
