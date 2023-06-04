Steven Smith: Obviously he has been a superstar for a long period of time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against, hopefully, we can keep him quiet this week

04 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

Cameron Green: The Man of India, he has been for quite a while and has been leading the team for the last decade basically and been so successful.

David Warner: Unbelievable cover drive

Marnus Labuschagne: One of the greats, all format great, hopefully not so great this week.

Usman Khawaja: Competitive.

Mitchell Starc: Very skillful, dominated for a long time, the backbone of the middle order.

Pat Cummins: Good player, always seems like he is up for a fight.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Five Facts About Kennington Oval Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

 Find Out More