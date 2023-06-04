Steven Smith: Obviously he has been a superstar for a long period of time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against, hopefully, we can keep him quiet this week
Cameron Green: The Man of India, he has been for quite a while and has been leading the team for the last decade basically and been so successful.
David Warner: Unbelievable cover drive
Marnus Labuschagne: One of the greats, all format great, hopefully not so great this week.
Usman Khawaja: Competitive.
Mitchell Starc: Very skillful, dominated for a long time, the backbone of the middle order.
Pat Cummins: Good player, always seems like he is up for a fight.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Five Facts About Kennington Oval Ahead Of WTC Final 2023