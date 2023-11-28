Virat Kohli's Educational Qualification
28 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2024.
Right-handed batter Kohli was the leading run scorer of the ODI World Cup 2023 with 765 runs in 11 matches.
Let's take a look at the Indian standard of education.
Virat was born to Prem and Saroj Kohli in Delhi, India.
Kohli became interested in sports when he was just three years old.
Kohli went to Vishal Bharti Public School and pursued his education until class XII.
The 35-year-old Kohli couldn't pursue his higher education.
