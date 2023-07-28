Check 10 Types of Virat Kohli Fans You Will See At Stadiums.

28 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Virat Kohli is one of the finest batsmen that India has produced.

India-Pakistan Only Fans

The Know-It-All: These fans are self-proclaimed cricket experts.

The Only IPL Fans

The Extremists -These are the types of supporters who overreact to any situation, whether it's a dot ball or a ball rolling down the carpet to the third man.

The T20 fan

The Purists - Purists are cricket enthusiasts who only watch test matches.

The blame gamers

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 India vs Pakistan Rivalry Interesting Facts | In Pics

 Find Out More