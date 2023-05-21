Virat Kohli's Favourite Athletes
21 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
The legend Sachin Tendulkar has always been Virat Kohli's idol in cricket.
Football great Cristiano Ronaldo is Kohli's favourite footballer.
Former South African international Herschelle Gibbs is Virat's personal favourite.
MS Dhoni has always been close to Kohli. The ex India captain even gave his nickname Chikoo.
AB de Villiers is another favourite player of Virat. The duo wreaked havoc on opposition bowlers for years while playing for RCB.
The India captain has always been a close friend of Kohli since his early days and he is one of those players, the RCB man respects a lot.
