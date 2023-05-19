Virat Kohli's Favourite Movies | PICS
19 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
The Aamir Khan-Salman Khan starrer, Andaz Apna Apna is one comic movie, he can watch infinite number of times for endless laughs.
The 2007 film, Dhol is another comedy move he can watch over and over again.
Virat Kohli's favourite Anushka Sharma movie is Ae Dil Hain Mushkil.
Kohli is head over heels for Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar songs and it's one of his favourite movies.
The 1983 comedy movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is also one of his favourites.
Kohli is currently the 4th highest run-getter of the ongoing IPL 2023 with 538 runs.
