Virat Kohli In Asia Cup - In Numbers
21 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
2010 (ODI) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 67
2013 (ODI) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 357
2014 (ODI) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 189
2016 (T20I) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 153
2022 (T20I) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 276
So far, Virat Kohli has played 11 ODIs in the Asia Cup and scored 613 runs including three hundreds.
Virat Kohli will next be seen in India colours against Pakistan on September 2 in an Asia Cup 2023 match.
