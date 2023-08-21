Virat Kohli In Asia Cup - In Numbers

21 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

2010 (ODI) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 67

2013 (ODI) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 357

2014 (ODI) | Matches: 3 | Runs: 189

2016 (T20I) | Matches: 4 | Runs: 153

2022 (T20I) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 276

So far, Virat Kohli has played 11 ODIs in the Asia Cup and scored 613 runs including three hundreds.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in India colours against Pakistan on September 2 in an Asia Cup 2023 match.

