KING Kohli Completes 12 Years Of Test Cricket; Check STUNNING Stats
Virat Kohli played his first Test match on this day in 2011. He has changed how Indian Test cricket progressed as a batsman and captain.
Additionally, the ex-India captain made history as the first Asian skipper to triumph in Test matches in Australia, England, and South Africa.
The veteran Indian batter has amassed 8479 in test cricket till now.
The premier India batter has 28 hundred and 11 hundred in test cricket in SENA nations.
The 34-year-old is recognised as the greatest test skipper in Indian Cricket history, having 40 wins.
The first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia is King Kohli.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Players Who Can Replace Ambati Rayudu At CSK