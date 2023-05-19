IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario - Explained
19 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led side are second in the table with 15 points from 13 games and need a win against Delhi Capitals in their final game to advance through.
Lucknow Super Giants: The situation for LSG is similar to that of CSK. Placed third with 15 points, LSG need to register a win against KKR in their final group game to sail through.
Royal Challengers Bangalore need to beat Gujarat Titans to go through. Because of their net run rate, RCB (0.180) have a little cushion over Mumbai Indians (-0.128).
For the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians would have to win against SRH and pray RCB lose to Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals need a big win against Punjab Kings to go through. At the same time, Royals would also hope RCB and Mumbai Indians lose their respective games.
Kolkata Knight Riders need a much greater assistance from both RCB and Mumbai Indians. They would hope RCB and MI lose their lasts and win against LSG by atleast 78 runs.
Punjab Kings need to beat Rajasthan Royals by atleast 94 runs and hope that RCB, KKR and Mumbai Indians lose their final games.
