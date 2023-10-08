Why Virat Kohli Is India's Best Batter In ODIs | Check Stats
Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli also owns the record of most 50+ scores in ODIs.
Virat Kohli has the highest average in ODIs
Virat Kohli has won the most Player of the Match awards in ODIs.
Virat Kohli also won the most number of player of the tournament among active players.
Virat Kohli is currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023.
India is playing their ODI World Cup opener clash against Australia.
