Most Searched Asians On Wikipedia In 2023

01 Jan, 2024

Sunny Daud

Virat Kohli became the most searched person on Wikipedia in 2023 by Asians.

BTS’s Jungkook comes second the list.

Shahrukh Khan also comes in the tally with 7.7 Million searches

Priyanka Chopra also comes in the tally she was searched for 6.5 Million times.

Katrina Kaif also comes in the list of most searched person on Wikipedia by Asian in 2023

