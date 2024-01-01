Most Searched Asians On Wikipedia In 2023
Virat Kohli became the most searched person on Wikipedia in 2023 by Asians.
BTS’s Jungkook comes second the list.
Shahrukh Khan also comes in the tally with 7.7 Million searches
Priyanka Chopra also comes in the tally she was searched for 6.5 Million times.
Katrina Kaif also comes in the list of most searched person on Wikipedia by Asian in 2023
