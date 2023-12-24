Virat Kohli's Last 5 Innings vs South Africa In Test Cricket

24 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

11/01/2022 | 79 runs in first innings | 29 runs in second innings | at Newlands

26/12/2021 | 35 runs in first innings | 18 runs in second innings | at SuperSport Park

19/10/2019 | 12 runs in first innings | Did not bat in second innings | at JSCA International Stadium Complex

10/10/2019 | 254* runs in first innings | Did not bat in second innings | at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

02/10/2019 | 20 runs in first innings | 31* runs in second innings | at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium

Virat Kohli has played seven Test matches on South African soil.

The batter has amassed 719 runs with an outstanding average of 51.35.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Ranked UFC Events Of 2023

 Find Out More