Virat Kohli's Last 5 Innings vs South Africa In Test Cricket
24 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
11/01/2022 | 79 runs in first innings | 29 runs in second innings | at Newlands
26/12/2021 | 35 runs in first innings | 18 runs in second innings | at SuperSport Park
19/10/2019 | 12 runs in first innings | Did not bat in second innings | at JSCA International Stadium Complex
10/10/2019 | 254* runs in first innings | Did not bat in second innings | at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
02/10/2019 | 20 runs in first innings | 31* runs in second innings | at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium
Virat Kohli has played seven Test matches on South African soil.
The batter has amassed 719 runs with an outstanding average of 51.35.
