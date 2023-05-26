Virat Kohli Achieves 250 Million Instagram Followers: Check List
26 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli became the first Indian sportsperson to cross 250 million followers on Instagram. He is just fourth in the overall list.
Former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is on top of the list with 585 million instagram followers.
Argentina World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is the second-most followed athlete on Instagram with 464 million followers.
WWE superstar wrestler-turned Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is fourth on the list with 380 million followers on Instagram.
Star Brazil footballer Neymar Jr with 280 million Instagram followers is currently fifth on the list.
LA Lakers basketball legend LeBron James has over 153 million followers on his Instagram account.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Tips To Help You To Reduce Belly Fat Quickly