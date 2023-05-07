Most Matches Lost As a Player in Indian Premier League
Virat Kohli tops the tally as he lost 115 IPL matches as a player.
Dinesh Karthik also comes on the list as the wicketkeeper batter lost 113 matches.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma comes in third place as he lost 107 IPL matches in IPL.
Robin Uthappa also comes in the tally as he lost 106 IPL matches.
PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan also comes in the tally as he lost 102 IPL matches so far.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni also comes on the list as he lost 102 IPL matches.
