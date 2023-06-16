Virat Kohli's 10 Most Expensive Assets | IN PICS
16 Jun, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Priced at around Rs 34 crores, the 7,171-square-foot apartment on the 35th floor of the Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli, Mumbai, is one of Virat Kohli's most expensive buys.
Virat Kohli, who is well known for his passion for watches, is the proud owner of Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold Watch and it is valued at approximately Rs 69 lakh.
Virat Kohli was the first owner of the Audi RS5 Coupe when the luxurious car was introduced in India in 2018. It is priced at Rs 1.1 crore.
One of Virat Kohli's most expensive possessions is Land Rover Vogue. The former India captain purchased the powerful animal in 2018 for Rs 2.7 crores.
Virat Kohli bought a stunning Bentley Flying Spur which costs Rs 3.97 crores. He got the five-seat vehicle in 2019.
Besides a huge range of cars and watches, Virat Kohli's has his own clothing brand called Wrong and the worth of this trademark is Rs approximately 13.2 crores.
Apart from his Worli flat, Virat Kohli also owns a bungalow in Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR and it costs an astounding Rs 80 crores. It is located in DLF Phase 1 of the city.
Virat Kohli also owns a restaurant in Mumbai named 'One8 Commune' which is worth in crores.
Virat Kohli owns a stake worth Rs 33 crores in Indian Super League side FC Goa since the inception of the tournament in 2014. He even cheers FC Goa from the stands.
Apart from his residences in Worli and Gurgaon, Virat Kohli has reportedly bought 6000 square-foot property on the 20th floor of Badrinath Towers in Versova priced at around Rs 30 crores.
