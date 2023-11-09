Virat Kohli Only Cricketer In Elite List Featuring Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi comes on the top of the 10 greatest Athletics list by Pubity Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo comes second in the tally of Pubity Sports.
Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali also comes in the tally.
Michael Jordan also made the list he is number four.
Former India captain Virat Kohli also made in the list he is number five.
Usain St. Leo Bolt OJ CD OLY is a Jamaican retired sprinter, widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time also comes in the list.
Michael Gerard Tyson American former professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005 also comes in the tally.
LeBron Raymone James Sr. American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers also comes in the list.
Michael Fred Phelps American former competitive swimmer also comes in the tally.
Serena Jameka Williams is an American former professional tennis player. Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time also comes in the list.
