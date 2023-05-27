Virat Kohli: 3 Possible Jobs After Retirement
27 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is the one of the modern-day cricketing legend. As far as his fitness is concerned, Kohli might play competitive cricket for atleast four-five years.
After his retirement from cricket, there are several profiles that Virat Kohli could engage himself in.
Post retirement, Virat Kohli might take up the role of a mentor in the Indian cricket team or his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
He might also become a successful businessman as Virat Kohli owns his own restaurant and a clothing line.
Virat Kohli has a good screen presence and is also handy in acting. He has got the looks and in an interview stated that he himself wants to act in his own biopic if made.
Virat Kohli even featured in a music video named 'Naya Sher' which is a collaborative projest of rapper Divine and playback singer Jonita Gandhi.
Virat Kohli was in tremendous form in IPL 2023 scoring 639 runs in 14 matches including a century. He finished IPL 2023 as third-highest run-getter.
Virat Kohli's next assignment is the WTC final 2023 against Australia at the Oval from June 7. He has already reached United Kingdom.
