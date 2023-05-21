Royal Challengers Bangalore' IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario - Explained
21 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
RCB are standing on fourth spot in IPL 2023 points table with seven wins from 13 games for far.
If RCB wins against Gujarat Titans then RCB will guarantee qualification to IPL 2023 playoffs.
Even if both RCB and MI win their respective matches, Faf du Plessis' side will sail through due to a better NRR.
If both RCB and Mumbai Indians end up losing their respective matches, NRR will decide who qualifies for IPL 2023 playoffs.
RCB will be out of IPL 2023 if they end up losing against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians win against SRH.
If rain plays spoilsport in RCB's game against Gujarat Titans, both teams will share 1 point each. In that case, RCB can only advance provided Mumbai Indians lose.
If RCB qualify they will play Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Eliminator.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario - Explained