Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Look Dapper In India's New Kit | PICS
03 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The BCCI released team India's new jerseys on June 1. The kit manufacturer released three different kits for different formats.
India captain Rohit Sharma looked dapper in India's new ODI jersey.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined due to injury since the last 10 months, also featured in the India's new jersey photoshoot.
India's future T20I captain, Hardik Pandya, also featured in the India's new jersey photoshoot and looked dapper.
Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana looked cool in new T20I jersey.
Although the Indian team will wear the jersey with black stripes in WTC final against Australia, post that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be donning the whites with blue stripes on.
India's new jerseys have been given a sharp look keeping in mind the performances of the side lately.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Deadliest Train Accidents in The History of India