Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma: Records In ODI Tournament Finals
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is been the backbone of Indian Cricket for so many years.
Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma also achieved a historic milestone by reaching 10,000 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
Here are the stats of two Indian greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODI tournament finals.
In Asia Cup 2023, Virat Kohli smashed a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and achieved a huge milestone of reaching 13,000 runs.
Rohit Sharma has played a total of five matches, whereas Virat Kohli has played a four matches till now.
The Indian skipper has scored 101 runs in compare to Kohli's 111 runs.
Mumbai Indians skipper has a highest score of 48 runs. Kohli has a highest score o 43 runs in ODI tournament finals.
Virat Kohli has a average of 27.8 in compare to Rohit's 20.2 in ODI tournament finals.
Kohli has a below par strike-rate of 77, whereas Rohit Sharma has strike-rate of 88 in ODI tournament finals.
