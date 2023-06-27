Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni - Indian Cricketers Who Invested In Startups
27 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Apart from cricket, several Indian cricketers have side businesses and also invest in startups to. Let's take a loot at some of them.
The 2007 T20 World Cup winner, Robin Uthappa, has his own fund by the name Caffeine Ventures, which has invested in startups likes iTiffin and Bangalore-based HealthEminds.
According to Economic Times, Sachin Tendulkar has invested in Smaash which offers sports entertainment to its patrons. IoT company Smartron India is also backed by Sachin according to YourStory.
According to Forbes, Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Ventures invested in JetSetGo, Vyomo, SportyBeans, Cartisan, and Healthians. He had also recently invested in Wellversed.
Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni is the face of startups like Cars24 and Khatabook.
Apart from his own brands such as One8 and Wrogn, Virat Kohli is also believed to have invested in Sports Convo and Chisel Gyms. He also backed Hong-Kong based Zeeve to launch MuveAcoustics.
One of the premier pacers, India's Test specialist Umesh Yadav started his investments journey in 2015 and invested in Kolkata-based startup Fashionove, according to Yourstory.
