Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma - Highest Averages In Successful ODI Chases
Virat Kohli tops the list as he got an average of 89.04 in 91 innings while chasing down the target.
Virat Kohli loves to chase and for the upcoming ODI World Cup and Asia Cup he will be the vital cog for India.
Virat Kohli is the second Indian cricketer who smashed the most centuries in International cricket.
West Indies legend Brian Lara also comes in the tally he his average is 68.58 in 78 innings.
India captain Rohit Sharma has also maintained an average of 63.04 while chasing in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma is the only captain who comes in the tally and India would expect Rohit to repeat 2019's heroics.
Chris Gayle also comes in the tally as he got an average of 57.53 in 64 innings while chasing in ODIs.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting makes it to the tally as he has an average of 56.70 in 73 innings.
Jacques Kallis has played 100 successful ODI chases and the batter also comes into the tally as his strike rate is 56.42.
