Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: Highest ODI Average By Indian Batters After 2000 Runs in India
08 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Eyes will be on India's two most experienced batters, Rohit and Kohli who will play against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on October 8 in the ODI World Cup 2023 event.
The home favourites India will be high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in a three-match ODI series 2-1 at home.
