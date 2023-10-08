Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: Highest ODI Average By Indian Batters After 2000 Runs in India

08 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Rohit Sharma: 58.4

Virat Kohli: 57.9

MS Dhoni: 53.7

Ajay Jadeja: 51.9

Sachin Tendulkar: 48.1

Eyes will be on India's two most experienced batters, Rohit and Kohli who will play against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on October 8 in the ODI World Cup 2023 event.

The home favourites India will be high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in a three-match ODI series 2-1 at home.

