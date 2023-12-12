Virat Kohli is the most searched cricketer on Google in 2023. His search is 16.2 lakhs approximately.
India captain Rohit Sharma comes second in the tally after his heroics in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.
MS Dhoni stands third in the tally.
Ab de Villers is also the most searched cricketer of 2023 on Google.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar comes fifth in the tally.
KL Rahul also comes into the list of the most searched cricketers.
Hardik Pandya comes seventh in the tally.
