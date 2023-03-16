Virat Kohli is in letal form as he smashed centuries in all the the formats in past six months. The batter will be a vital cog for India.
Suryakumar yet to establish himself in the 50-over format and the upcoming series provides him with a great opportunity to showcase his skills in ODI cricket.
Umran has impressed fans with his pace and wicket-taking abilities so far but needs to be more consistent with his performances if he wants to confirm a place in ODI World Cup squad.
Ravindra Jadeja made a massive comeback in the recently concluded Test series against Australia and India will expect the same from the all-rounder in ODIs.
Shubman Gill is in great form as the batter scored a double Ton in ODI and a Ton in the Test match vs Australia. The batter will play important part for India.
