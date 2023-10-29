Virat Kohli's Unwanted ODI World Cup Record
29 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli made an unwanted record against England in a match of ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow.
Virat Kohli was dismissed for a nine-ball duck off England's left arm-pacer David Wiley in Lucknow.
This is the first time in the history of ODI World Cups that Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck. This is Kohli's fourth ODI World Cup appearance having played in
2011, 2015 and 2019.
Virat Kohli has scored 354 runs for India so far in ODI World Cup 2023.
The former India captain has notched up three fifties in the six matches he has played so far in the tournament.
The 34-year-old right-hander, Virat Kohli, has one ton to his name in the ODI World Cup 2023 which came against Bangladesh.
Unbeaten India will take on England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.
