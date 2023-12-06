Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Across All Formats In 2023
06 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's take a look at Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam's performance across all three formats in 2023.
Babar has scored 1065 runs in 24 innings, with 2 hundreds till now in ODIs in 2023.
Kohli has smashed 1377 runs in 24 innings with six centuries in ODIs so far in 2023.
Pakistani batter Babar has scored 127 runs in just 5 innings so far in 2023 in test cricket.
In Test cricket, the Indian batter Kohli has amassed 557 runs in 10 innings, with two centuries to his name.
Former Pakistan skipper Babar scored 913 runs in 23 T20I innings he played at an average of 43.48, with three tonnes to his name so far in 2023.
Kohli hasn't played any T20I international for his side, but while playing for RCB in the IPL 2023, the batter scored 639 runs in 14 innings with two hundred.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli Across All Formats In 2023