Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam In ODI World Cups
28 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The India vs Pakistan clash in any World Cup holds a special place in the heart of the cricket fans and so Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's statistics in the mega event.
With India playing Pakistan on October 15 of the ODI World Cup 2023, let's take a look at how both have performed in World Cups so far.
Starting from 2011 to 2019, Virat Kohli has played 26 games in ODI World Cups, scoring 1030 runs including two centuries. His best of 107 came against Pakistan in the 2015 edition.
Virat Kohli's World Cup average is 46.81 and scored most of his runs against Pakistan (193) followed by West Indies (164).
On the other hand, Babar Azam played in just one world Cup (2019) compared to Virat Kohli's three.
The 24-year-old Babar Azam finished with 474 runs from eight games - the most runs a Pakistan batsman has scored in one World Cup.
Babar Azam also scored an unbeaten hundred against New Zealand. He averaged 67.71 with the bat.
