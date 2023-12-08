Virat Kohli vs Ishan Kishan Stats At No.3 In T20Is
08 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's take a look at Indian batters Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's stats at No. 3 in T20Is.
The right-handed batter Kohli has played 78 innings at No. 3 in T20Is. Ishan Kishan has just played 4 innings till now.
Kishan has smashed two fifties at No. 3 in the shortest format. Kohli has 32 half-centuries while playing in the No. 3 position in the T20I format.
RCB batter Kohli has 94 runs as his highest score. MI batter Kishan has notched up 58 runs, his highest score in the T20Is, while playing in the No. 3 position.
Aggressive batter Kishan has 114 runs to his name till now in T20Is at No. 3 position. Veteran batter Kohli has notched up 3047 runs in the No. 3 position.
Both the batters, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, averages in the No. 3 position are 28.50 and 55.40, respectively.
Kohli has a strike rate of 135.00 at the No. 3 position. On the other hand, Kishan has a strike rate of 134.12 to his name
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gautam Gambhir's Controversial Moments In Cricket