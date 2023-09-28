Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Stats In ODI World Cup
28 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has played a total of 17 matches so far in the ODI World Cup till now.
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has played 26 matches for his side in the 50-over World Cup tournament.
The Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma has amassed 978 runs so far in the marquee tournament.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has notched up 1078 runs so far in the ODI World Cup.
The Indian opener has an outstanding average of 65.20 in the ODI World Cup.
Virat Kohli has 46.81 average in the ODI World Cup till now.
The Indian skipper has six ton and three fifties to his name in ODI World Cup.
Kohli has two centuries and six ODI World Cup half-centuries to his name.
