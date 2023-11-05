Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar ODI Century Comparison (By Innings)
05 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are regarded as two of the greatest batters of all time in world cricket.
Kohli and Tendulkar played with each other for the first time in 2009 during the Compaq Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Virat Kohli took just 277 innings to reach Sachin Tendulkar's 49th-century milestone.
On the other hand, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar took 452 innings to score 49 ton in his career.
The Indian great batter Kohli smashed his 49th hundred against South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
Unbeaten India will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will turn 35 on November 5 during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cricketers With ODI 50s For India On Their Birthday