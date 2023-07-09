Virat Kohli's 10 Motivation Quotes That Will Change Your Life
09 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
I do believe in God. But you won’t find me visiting temples every now and then. I believe in self-realization. Peace of mind matters a lot to me. What’s the point in doing something just for the sake of it? I’d rather do something I like doing as long as I’m being true to myself.
Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.
Pretension is a poor joke that you play on yourself. Snap out of it. Recognise your strengths, work on your weaknesses. Real achievement is liking what you see in the mirror every morning.
Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse. But the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.
There will be a few distractions, but if you can be true to yourself, you will be successful for sure.
When you are fit, you feel as if you can do anything.
A fit body gives you confidence. And there is nothing more impressive than a great attitude, which you can wear on your sleeve. But you will have to remember the difference between being rude and being confident.
If you can stay positive in a negative situation, you win.
Take responsibility of your life and always lead from the front.
No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win.
