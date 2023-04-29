Virat Kohli's 12-Hour Wishlist In India | Check Details
29 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is one of the poster boys in world cricket. The former India skipper is considered as one of the modern-day greats.
On being asked what will he do if given a 12 hours in a day, Virat Kohli said he would walk around in his city without anybody bothering him.
Virat Kohli said when he was younger he used to walk around his local market in West Delhi.
In West Delhi, Virat Kohli's go-to market was Jwala Heri. He would visit that market with his friends every day.
Virat Kohli also used to visit Tibetan Market to buy jeans and wearing accessories.
Virat Kohli is the second-highest highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 333 runs from eight games including five fifties.
Virat Kohli has also led RCB in the absence of Faf du Plessis for three matches in IPL 2023.
